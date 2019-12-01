Economy
Govt plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy after weak GDP data
Updated : December 01, 2019 01:14 PM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman's comments followed data released on Friday that showed India's economic growth slowed to 4.5 percent in the July-September quarter — its weakest pace since 2013 — upping the pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to speed reforms.
Modi came to power in 2014 on the promise to improve India's economy and boost foreign investments, but he has struggled to meet those aims due to a lack of structural reforms.
But several economic indicators show domestic consumption is weak, and many economists expect the current slowdown could persist for another two years.
