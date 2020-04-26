  • SENSEX
Govt plans to fast track Chinese investments after policy change

Updated : April 26, 2020 10:04 AM IST

To avoid opportunistic takeovers during the coronavirus outbreak, India said this week that all foreign direct investment from countries sharing a land border would require prior government clearance, meaning they can't go through a so-called automatic route.
The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi has called the new screening policy discriminatory.
A senior Indian government source who is involved in policymaking told Reuters that New Delhi will try to approve any investment proposal in a non-sensitive sector within 15 days when the stake being bought is not significant.
