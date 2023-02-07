Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday stressed on the need to push for reforms in coordination with states to achieve higher growth rate target, and the government is open to considering a body like the GST Council that comprises Centre and states.

Sitharaman’s statement came in response to a question raised at an interaction with the CII National Council. She was asked whether the government would consider an implementation body like the GST Council for some of the big implementation of reforms in land, education, labor and power as these are areas which still need some work to be done and the Centre can do only so much.

“Yes, of course, why not?” responded Sitharaman. “Because ultimately the objective is that we achieve that milestone, because the rate at which we need to grow, we may not be able to reach the rate unless many of these things in the ground are also simultaneously kicking, and any lethargy anywhere or any want of support anywhere is just going to hit at the larger goal as well.”

The GST Council has the Union Finance Minister and representatives from states to decide on a unified Goods and Services Taxes to be levied on various goods and services. It has replaced the earlier Value Added Tax and Sales Tax that were imposed by states independently of each other. The industry had said that it created complications during movement of products from one state to another.

