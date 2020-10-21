Economy Govt open to further stimulus to lift economy, says DEA Secretary Updated : October 21, 2020 07:31 PM IST Earlier this week, Sitharaman had said the option for another stimulus package had not been closed. Speaking about the capital markets, Bajaj said the government had taken many measures to deepen the market. He said the industry needs to look inwards and see what can be done, besides the steps taken by the stock exchanges and the regulator. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.