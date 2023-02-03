Govt not forcing anyone out of old tax regime, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The government’s intention with the new income tax regime is to give the people the choice and not force them out of the old regime, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an exclusive interview with Network 18’s Managing Director Rahul Joshi on Friday.

Two days after announcing new lower slabs for income tax and a higher level of rebate in the Budget 2023, the finance minister explained that she can incentivise savings but that would mean a higher rate of tax. “You are the best judge of what you want to do with your money.”

“You will have all the tax exemptions. But your tax rates were so high,” she said in an apparent reference to the exemptions given by the UPA government earlier that helped those earning higher incomes reduce their tax rates by claiming exemptions.

The new tax regime doesn’t allow taxpayers to claim exemptions but levies a comparatively lower rate of tax.

“We are not forcing anyone to get out of the exemptions and deductions offered. Eventually the tax rates should be absolutely low,” she said.

The FM observed that this was also the philosophy shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, she said, was clear that tax payers should know what they are paying and feel comforted that they are not paying much.