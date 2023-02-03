Govt not forcing anyone out of old tax regime, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
The government’s intention with the new income tax regime is to give the people the choice and not force them out of the old regime, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an exclusive interview with Network 18’s Managing Director Rahul Joshi on Friday.
The government’s intention with the new income tax regime is to give the people the choice and not force them out of the old regime, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an exclusive interview with Network 18’s Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi on Friday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023: Aiming to establish India as skill capital of the world
Feb 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: New Income Tax slab — A tectonic shift indeed in favour of the middle class
Feb 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Two days after announcing new lower slabs for income tax and a higher level of rebate in the Budget 2023, the finance minister explained that she can incentivise savings but that would mean a higher rate of tax. “You are the best judge of what you want to do with your money.”
“You will have all the tax exemptions. But your tax rates were so high,” she said in an apparent reference to the exemptions given by the UPA government earlier that helped those earning higher incomes reduce their tax rates by claiming exemptions.
The new tax regime doesn’t allow taxpayers to claim exemptions but levies a comparatively lower rate of tax.
“We are not forcing anyone to get out of the exemptions and deductions offered. Eventually the tax rates should be absolutely low,” she said.
The FM observed that this was also the philosophy shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, she said, was clear that tax payers should know what they are paying and feel comforted that they are not paying much.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 3, 2023 3:54 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!