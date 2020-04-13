Business

Govt modifies rules for refined palm oil imports

Updated : April 13, 2020 07:10 PM IST

The world's biggest importer of palm oil on Monday said in a statement that importers would need to furnish pre-purchase agreements and import the commodity within six months of receiving the licence, instead of 18 months previously.

The change could increase imports of refined palm oil in coming months, said a Mumbai-based refiner.