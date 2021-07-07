Govt merges Department of Public Enterprises with Finance Ministry

The government has merged the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) with the Finance Ministry. DPE has been added as serial F under allocation of business rules under the Finance Ministry.

FinMin will now have 6 departments with this addition.

According to experts, this move will help the government in speeding up strategic divestment and privatisation of PSEs.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public enterprises will be called the Ministry of Heavy Industries. This will help in coordinating matters of general policy affecting all PSEs, rendering advice with reference to revival, restructuring and closure of PSEs.

It will further help in reviewing capital projects and expenditure in central PSEs, evaluating and monitoring performace of PSEs. The measures will be aimed at improving the performance of Central PSEs, categorization of central PSEs including conferring 'ratna' status and residual work with reference to erstwhile bureau of public enterprises