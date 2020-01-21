#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Govt may push for Rs 30,000 crore interim dividend from RBI for 3rd time

Updated : January 21, 2020 02:46 PM IST

The Bimal Jalan-led committee on the RBI's economic capital framework recommended in August that an interim dividend should be paid to the government only in "exceptional circumstances".
The ministry's contention is that this year has "exceptional circumstances" because of the slowdown, low revenue generation and outgo of Rs 1.45 lakh crore due to corporate tax cuts.
Govt may push for Rs 30,000 crore interim dividend from RBI for 3rd time
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers

Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers

NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV