Govt may push for Rs 30,000 crore interim dividend from RBI for 3rd time
Updated : January 21, 2020 02:46 PM IST
The Bimal Jalan-led committee on the RBI's economic capital framework recommended in August that an interim dividend should be paid to the government only in "exceptional circumstances".
The ministry's contention is that this year has "exceptional circumstances" because of the slowdown, low revenue generation and outgo of Rs 1.45 lakh crore due to corporate tax cuts.
