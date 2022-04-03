Govt may modify speciality steel PLI scheme; extends application last date till April 30

The government is planning certain modifications in the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for speciality steel and has extended the last day to submit the applications by about a month till April 30, a senior government official has said.

On July 22 last year, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved a Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme to boost speciality steel production in India. Speciality steel is a value-added variety of the alloy wherein normal finished steel is coated, plated, or heated, to convert it into high value-added steel for use in defence, space, power and automobiles, among other sectors.

The move is expected to attract an additional investment of about Rs 40,000 crore and generate 5.25 lakh job opportunities. March 29, 2022, was the last date to submit the applications for investors looking to invest under the scheme, which has been extended to April 30, the official in the Ministry of Steel told PTI.

There will be certain additions in the modified scheme, which are underway, he said. Explaining the rationale behind the move, he said the step has been taken on the request of steelmakers, who had raised certain concerns over the scheme.

”We are working on a uniform incentive for the production of speciality steel. More grades, especially those used in the defence sector, will be added to the scheme. Cap on production is also one area we are looking at,” he said on the possible changes in the modified scheme. The initial scheme included five categories of speciality steel — coated/plated steel products, high strength/wear-resistant steel, speciality rails, alloy steel products, steel wires, and electrical steel.

Industries like automobiles, electrical, defence and pipes are consumers of these steel grades. Earlier, speaking with PTI, Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste said he was confident of a huge number of domestic and internal players coming forward to avail of the scheme's benefits and invest in India to produce speciality steel.

Kulaste had also said that increasing per-capita steel consumption and the production of special steel, as well as enhancing raw material security, will remain the key focus areas of the government in 2022.

The government aims to save Rs 33,000-crore foreign exchange (forex) that goes out of India annually to import speciality steel.