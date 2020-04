A day after Group of Ministers in a meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh met to discuss the possibility of partially lifting the lockdown, top government sources told CNBC-TV18 that a decision would be taken by the end of the week.

All central ministries and state governments have submitted their views. A final decision would be taken by the Prime Minister's office.

According to highly placed sources privy to the internal discussions, "A lot of state governments as well as experts are requesting the central government to extend the lockdown."

"Many secretaries and Niti Aayog officials feel a complete lockdown beyond 15th will cause significant damage to economy," said an official requesting anonymity.

According to sources, the government is mulling partial opening of amber/ green zones with adherence to Section 144 of CRPC. The Centre feels that schools, colleges, religious places, malls, cinema halls, etc. should remain closed till May 31, the sources added.

The Centre is also considering allowing factories to resume in districts with no cases with caveats, as per the sources.

Factories in amber/ green zones may be allowed to resume operations if the owners take responsibility of providing temporary accommodation for workers within premises, said the sources adding that hygiene, medical and sanitation protocols will have to be ensured. Self declaration might be sought from factories opting for this.

Sources said that certain states have strongly urged the central government to extend the lockdown after 14th of April. There are differences among central ministries as well, said a source.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for an extension of the lockdown and Karnataka government is looking to extend the lockdown in all hotspots.

The Centre is considering multiple options right now. "According to statistics, 80% of manufacturing takes place in 82 districts. We are considering whether to resume manufacturing in these areas in a controlled manner," said a source.

The government is also considering the option of lifting the lockdown in districts which have not reported COVID-19 cases so far.

Following the Group of Ministers meeting, individual ministries have started chalking out plans to minimise the impact of COVID-19 on different sectors.

On Tuesday, the textiles ministry relaxed norms for usage of poly bags for packing grain as jute mills are shut and there is a shortage of jute bags. The ministry has announced this move as the wheat harvest would be ready for packaging by mid April. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has asked officials to ensure that the harvest season goes off smoothly and farmers do not have problems in selling, transporting and export of food grains.