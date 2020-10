In the next stimulus announcement, job creation is likely to be the focus of the government as against the earlier plans to bring in job guarantee in the cities. The Prime Minister’s Office and various government departments are in active discussion to draw out a possible option for the unemployed, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The focus will be on creating jobs for the unemployed in tier 1, tier 2, tier 3, and urban clusters, they added.

“Earlier the government was mulling on a job guarantee scheme for the cities similar to the rural employment guarantee scheme of Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS). The other way to create jobs is to give a big push to infrastructure projects, but it will take time to start big projects in a short time. The idea is now to create jobs for the short run for the unemployed in the small cities and towns, various ideas are being discussed,” said a source, who did not want to be named.

The labour ministry is gearing up to begin the pan-India job survey starting February next year. The ministry will be conducting the first survey covering four important categories like migrants, domestic help, informal transport sector, and professionals.