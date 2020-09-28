Business Govt keeps tight leash on expenditure even as busy season starts from October; extends expenditure curbs to third quarter Updated : September 28, 2020 09:20 PM IST Keeping the tenuous revenue position in mind, the government has extended the expenditure curbs on ministries for the October-December quarter as well This is even as the economy enters the busy season from October. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.