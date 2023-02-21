Singh assured the industry that the government is there to help businesses seamlessly import and work with good traders, but warned that they will take action against traders who hold pulses for profiteering.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh on Tuesday issued a stern warning to pulses traders urging them to make reasonable profits and not to "game the system" during the IPGA 2023 Conference in Mumbai. Singh emphasised that the government is closely monitoring the market, particularly the rising prices of tur.

He assured the industry that the government is there to help businesses seamlessly import and work with good traders, but warned that they will take action against traders who hold pulses for profiteering.

He further added that the government has information that traders are hoarding imported pulses , which is driving up prices.

"We are with the good ones, but if you try to game the system, then we are watching you," Singh said during his speech.

Singh stated that the government is committed to ensuring that the market remains stable and that consumers are not exploited by traders looking to make a quick profit.

The warning comes as the prices of tur have been on the rise in recent months, causing concern among consumers. The government has been taking steps to address the issue, including imposing stock limits on pulses traders and increasing imports of pulses.

Also read: India to offload extra 20 lakh tonnes of wheat in open market to fight inflation