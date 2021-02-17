Govt invites suggestions on blue economy policy Updated : February 17, 2021 02:29 PM IST With a coastline of nearly 7,500 kilometres, India has a unique maritime position. Nine of its 29 states are coastal and the nation’s geography includes 1,382 islands. There are nearly 199 ports, including 12 major ones that handle approximately 1,400 million tonnes of cargo each year. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply