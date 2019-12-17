Govt intensifies tax collection efforts, targets Rs 1.1 lakh in GST every month until March
Updated : December 17, 2019 03:53 PM IST
Revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey held a video conference meeting with all senior officers of these departments on December 16.
The directive to boost both direct and indirect tax collections has been sent to members of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Central Board of Direct Taxation and Principal Chief Commissioners and Chief Commissioners as well as field officers.
