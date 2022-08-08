    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Govt imposes curbs on maida, semolina exports from August 14

    Govt imposes curbs on maida, semolina exports from August 14
    The exports shall be subject to the recommendation of the inter-ministerial committee on export of wheat, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

    In a move aimed at containing price rise, the Narendra Modi government on August 8 imposed restrictions on shipments of maida, semolina and all variants of wheat flour (atta) from August 14.

    "Export policy of wheat flour (Atta), maida, semolina

    Exporters of these commodities would now need the approval of the inter-ministerial committee on wheat exports.

    According to the notification, the necessary modalities with regard to the quality of these items will be notified separately. The provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy regarding transitional arrangements would not be applicable under this notification.

    India barred wheat exports in May after the crop suffered a heatwave, but domestic prices still rose to a record high. Yet, international prices are still way above the domestic market, making it unviable for traders to buy from abroad.

    (This is a developing story. Check back for more details)

