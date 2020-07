Days after notifying the schemes to boost pharmaceutical manufacturing in the country, Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda in a quick chat with CNBCTV 18’S Timsy Jaipuria said that the government has set up tough deadlines to clear industry proposals for setting up manufacturing units, both industry and states gung-ho to begin manufacturing shortly. It was early on Monday when government launched detailed guidelines for four schemes of Department of Pharmaceuticals -- for promotion of domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs and medical devices parks in the country. Excerpts:

Practically you can see that the Cabinet approval came in March and within a very short period that too during COVID-19 we came up with guidelines.

Almost all the stakeholders were consulted right from the industry to states, investors and experts, even scientists were consulted. With such a big issue, which can’t be sorted out so easily and within a few months, after taking in confidence all the stake holders and we hope that very soon the industry will begin manufacturing.

We have set tough timelines for clearance of proposals as well. All investors and industrials are very happy and they will be soon applying. Within 30-60 days clearances will be given.