The government has formed an empowered group of secretaries to enhance investment in the country to offset the impact of coronavirus, said Union minister Prakash Javdekar on Wednesday.

In every ministry there will be a project development cell, which will give fillip to the investment, he added.

This will help industries to increase their investments in various sectors and that will, in turn, help revive the economy.

“Setting up of an “Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) and Project Development Cells (PDCs)” in Ministries/Depts for attracting investments in India; Will make #India a more investor-friendly destination: @PrakashJavdekar.”

This will boost the economy and give direct and indirect employment, the minister explained.

Coronavirus crisis brought the economy to a standstill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown across the country and the lockdown was extended several times as COVID-19 cases were on the rise.

Today, there are nearly 2 lakh positive cases in India and the death toll crossed 5,000 mark.