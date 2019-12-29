Economy
Govt forms committee to review statistics as it faces scrutiny for withholding data, says report
Updated : December 29, 2019 02:50 PM IST
The 28-member Standing Committee on Economic Statistics (SCES) will be headed by India’s first chief statistician, Pronab Sen, who has been critical of the government's handling of data and reports.
The committee is all set to meet for the first time on January 7.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more