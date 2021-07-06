Govt factoring in additional expenditure of roughly Rs 1.50 lakh crore on compensation for COVID-related deaths

The government is factoring in additional expenditure on compensation for COVID-related deaths while maintaining expenditure headroom for a possible third COVID wave, officials informed CNBC-TV18. These economic relief measures may cost the exchequer roughly Rs 1.50 lakh crore in cash, the officials said.

For the same, the government will seek a parliament nod in the monsoon session.

"Government needs to keep headroom on COVID-19 uncertainty as there is a possibility of a third wave. Additionally, ex-gratia compensation to COVID victims will be factored in," the officials added.

The compensation sum will be decided by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The ex-gratia compensation will be met through SDRF (state disaster relief fund) and revenues are likely to be as per budget estimates.