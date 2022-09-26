Govt extends Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months, new policy likely from April 2023

By Abhimanyu Sharma

Mini The government has decided to postpone the release of the new Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) and extend the existing one by six months on account of global uncertainties and currency fluctuations.

The union government on Monday decided to continue the existing Foreign Trade Policy beyond October 1, 2022, based on consultations held with individuals, industry associations, and industry bodies like FIEO (Federation of Indian Exporters Organisation) and EEPC (Engineering Export Promotion Council of India).

The government was scheduled to announce the new FTP by the end of September.

The government has indicated that something needs to be done for the services sector due to the current volatility in the currency as well as global uncertainty and hopes that the situation will be conducive for the new foreign trade policy in the next 6 months.

The current Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20) has already been extended many times. While the industry has sought a new foreign trade policy with a long-term view after more rounds of consultations, the government expects to get more clarity with the delay of 6 months.

The new policy is likely to be introduced on April 1, 2023, and the government has indicated that it is trying to remain sensitive to the concerns of exporters.

FTP provides guidelines for enhancing exports to push economic growth and create jobs. It was first extended on March 31, 2020, for one year due to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown.

India's exports from April-August rose by 17.68 percent to $193.51 billion. Imports increased by 45.74 percent to $318 billion, while the trade deficit during the first five months of the fiscal widened to $124.52 billion.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has severely disrupted the global supply chains and pushed prices of commodities higher. The rupee touched an all-time low of 81.67 on Monday against the US dollar amid foreign fund outflows.