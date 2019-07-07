Govt duty bound to achieve fiscal deficit of 3% as per law, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Updated : July 07, 2019 07:28 PM IST
In the Budget presented on Friday, the government lowered the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 percent of the GDP for 2019-20 as compared to 3.4 percent projected in the interim Budget in February.
She said that all the figures mentioned in the Budget are realistic and reasonable.
As far as revenue targets are concerned, Sitharaman said, projections for both direct and indirect tax collection are realistic.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more