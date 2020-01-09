Economy
Govt does a U-turn, joint property owners can file IT returns using Sahaj, Sugam
Updated : January 09, 2020 09:24 PM IST
The IT department had prohibited individual taxpayers owning house property in joint ownership from filing their annual income return using the simple return forms.
Returns in ITR-1 Sahaj can be filed by an ordinary resident individual whose total income does not exceed Rs 50 lakh.
