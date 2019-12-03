Economy
Govt deactivates over 19 lakh director identification numbers for want of KYC info
Updated : December 03, 2019 09:39 PM IST
Corporate Affairs Ministry also confirmed that 21 lakh company directors have failed to register for eligibility
In the last two financial years, over 4.24 lakh directors have been disqualified
