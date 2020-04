Right at the beginning of the financial year, the government has tightened spending limits for ministries for this quarter. Exception to this rule are 10 ministries and departments at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus, and also critical areas like Transfers to States.

“Keeping in view the present situation arising out of COVID-19 and the consequential lock down, it is expected that the cash position of government may be stressed in Q1 of 2020-2021. Considering this, it is essential to regulate the government expenditure and fix the monthly and quarterly expenditure plan of specific ministries,” the government circular said.

For specific departments like Agriculture Co-operation and Farmer Welfare, Department of Pharma, Department of Consumers Affairs, Department of Food & Public Distribution, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Railways, Textiles, Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, there will be no spending cut. These departments and ministries will get the full 25 percent of their FY21 budget allocation in the first quarter. This list also includes Transfers to States, and government expenditure on the Supreme Court, the CVC and UPSC among others.

However, for ministries like Petroleum and Natural gas, Road Transport and Highways, Home, External Affairs, the expenditure cap will be tightened from 25 percent to 20 percent, with a cap of 8 percent on expenditure for April and 6 percent each for May, June. This list also covers 15 departments like Fertilizers, Posts, Defence Pensions, Cabinet, Police, Election Commission among others.

Full fledged ministries like Coal, Renewable Energy, Housing, Labour, Mines, Power, MSME, Steel, Tourism, Woman and Child Development, Skill Development, MoSPI will see the deepest cut in the expenditure cap from 25 percent to 15 percent, with a 5 percent monthly cap till June.

The government's latest circular has advised the concerned ministries and departments to adhere to the guidelines and that any deviation would need the Finance Ministry’s approval.

While announcing these measures, the government has also clarified that for large expenditures, guidelines issued in August 2017 after the GST rollout will apply. For instance, expenditures beyond Rs 2,000 crore are to be incurred only at the end of the month and for expenditures above Rs 5,000 crore, prior clearance is required.

In addition to expenditure tightening, the government is also working on the next set of relief measures to be announced soon. Officials have said that for the next 3-4 months at least, the government will have to keep pushing in money to the poorest.