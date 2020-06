The government on Wednesday issued a notification announcing the setting up of an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) to boost investment. The notification outlines "the composition to provide support and facilitation to investors for investing in India and to boost growth in key sectors of the economy".

The EGoS is a panel of six senior central government officials from the economic ministries. This group will be headed by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, who is the senior most serving bureaucrat in India. Other members of this panel are Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Ayog, and Secretaries of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (Guruprasad Mohapatra), Department of Commerce (Anup Wadhawan), Department of Economic Affairs (Tarun Bajaj), and Department of Revenue (Ajay Bhushan Pandey). Moreover, the secretary of the respective line ministry will also be co-opted when issues are discussed by this panel.

The notification says that the concerned ministries or departments will have to take immediate action to implement the decisions or recommendations of EGoS. "Implementation of investment proposals and other actions emanating from the mechanism will be the responsibility of the relevant Ministry/Department. Any policy of a Ministry/Department likely to impact investment environment may be brought to the Empowered Group for consultation," it reads.

Further the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade can make provision for secretarial assistance to the EGoS.