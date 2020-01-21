#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Govt considering lifting ban on onion exports as fresh arrival starts

Updated : January 21, 2020 06:17 PM IST

Onion prices have come down to around Rs 60-70 a kg depending upon quality and locality from the peak of Rs 160 per kg last month.
Fresh onion is available from January to May.
In September 2019, the government banned export of onion to increase availability.
Govt considering lifting ban on onion exports as fresh arrival starts
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Direct tax collection growth falls 6.1% to Rs 7. 26 lakh crore

Direct tax collection growth falls 6.1% to Rs 7. 26 lakh crore

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers

Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV