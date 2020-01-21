Economy
Govt considering lifting ban on onion exports as fresh arrival starts
Updated : January 21, 2020 06:17 PM IST
Onion prices have come down to around Rs 60-70 a kg depending upon quality and locality from the peak of Rs 160 per kg last month.
Fresh onion is available from January to May.
In September 2019, the government banned export of onion to increase availability.
