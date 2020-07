The government is considering appointing new members to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), sources told CNBC-TV18.

RBI's six-member rate-setting panel has three external members whose appointment is for a tenure of four years. The members are also eligible for reappointment.

The tenure of the current external members, Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua and Ravindra Dholakia, who were appointed in 2016, will end in August.

The central bank had earlier sought an extension of the term of the external members on the panel until March due to the COVID-19 situation.