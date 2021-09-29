Govt clears Rs 4,400 crore capital infusion in ECGC in 5 years to support exporters, banks

The government has approved a capital infusion of Rs 4,400 crore in Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Limited (ECGC Ltd) over a period of five years to provide a boost to the exports sector.

The government has approved a capital infusion of Rs 4,400 crore in Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Limited (ECGC Ltd) over a period of five years to provide a boost to the exports sector, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

The capital infusion and planned initial public offering (IPO) will increase ECGC’s underwriting capacity up to Rs 88,000 crore and propel additional exports of Rs. 5.28 lakh crore over a five-year period from FY 2021-2022 to FY 2025- 2026, the government said.

The move comes as Goyal said, small exporters need insurance support from ECGC. Rs 3 lakh crore worth of exports will be covered through this latest capital infusion, he said while announcing that Rs 500 crore of capital infusion will happen immediately.

“Rs 500 crore would be infused into ECGC this fiscal and Rs 500 crore in the next fiscal. Further installments into ECGC will be need-based,” the minister explained.

The capital infusion will enable ECGC to expand its coverage to export-oriented industry, particularly labour-intensive sectors, the government said in a statement. The approved amount will be infused in installments thereby increasing the capacity to underwrite risks up to Rs 88,000 crore and this will enable ECGC to issue covers that can support additional exports of Rs 5.28 lakh crore over the five-year period in line with the existing pattern, it added.

Speaking about the timeline of ECGC’s public listing, Goyal said the process will begin soon.

ECGC Limited is a wholly-owned CPSE of the Government of India set up with the objective of improving the competitiveness of the exports by providing Credit Risk Insurance and related services for exports.

“The proposed listing of ECGC Limited would unlock the true value of the company, promote 'people's ownership' by encouraging public participation in the equity holding of the company and also promote corporate governance through transparency and greater accountability,” the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs said in a statement.

Meanwhile, referring to the China power crisis, Goyal said India will take every opportunity to advance exports. He also said that the shipping and container rates are a reality and may act as a leveller in growing exports beyond 400 billion.