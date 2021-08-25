Govt approves Anchorage Infrastructure’s FDI proposal to invest Rs 15,000 crore

The union cabinet approved an FDI proposal for an investment of upto Rs 15,000 crore in Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd on August 25. Anchorage Infrastructure is a flagship investment vehicle under Canadian company Fairfax.

The investment also includes the transfer of a few shares of Bangalore International airport Limited to Anchorage Infrastructure and an investment of Rs 950 crore in Anchorage by OAC, administrator of Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System.

It is important to note that Fairfax holds a majority stake of 54 percent in Bengaluru International airport and the company had said in 2019 that it will transfer 43.6 percent out of its stake to Anchorage Infrastructure. Anchorage Infrastructure was to pay about $130 million to sell 11.5 percent of its 43.6 percent stake to the Canadian pension fund Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System.

The union government has said this investment will aid the recently announced National Monetisation Pipeline and Anchorage Infrastructure is proposing to make downstream investment in some of the sectors covered under the monetisation plan.

Also read:

Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd, an India-investment holding, was incorporated specifically for the purpose of investment in infrastructure and the construction-development sectors that may include transport and logistics etc, along with downstream investment in the airport sector and aviation-related businesses and services.

"The investment will be a major boost to the infrastructure and construction sector and also to the airport sector. The investment will also be a significant boost to the recently announced National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), as it will help fund leasing out of state-owned infrastructure assets which involves handling assets like roads, railways, airports, sports stadiums, power transmission lines and gas pipelines to private operators," the government said.

The government added that the investment will lead to direct employment generation as the sector in which Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd. is proposing to make downstream investments are capital and employment-intensive sector.