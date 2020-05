Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

The government has approved emergency credit line to business, MSMEs from banks and NBFCs upto 20 percent of entire outstanding credit as on February 29, 2020.

The borrowers with upto Rs 25 crore outstanding and Rs 100 crore turnover are eligible.

The government will provide 100 percent credit guarantee cover to banks NBFCs on principal and interest. The loans will have 4 year tenor with a moratorium of 12 months on principal repayment.

The scheme can be availed till October 31, 2020.

In other steps, the government also revised the definition of MSMEs. Investment limit to be revised upwards, additional criteria of turnover also being introduced.

The new definition of MSMEs to include investment of upto Rs 1 crore versus Rs 25 lakh earlier while those with turnover upto Rs 5 crore will be defined as Micro.