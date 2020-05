Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that the government has allocated Rs 20,000 crore for fishermen through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (MMSY) for integrated, sustainable and inclusive development of marine and inland fisheries.

Of this, Rs 11,000 crore will be allocated for activities in marine, inland fisheries and aquaculture while Rs 9,000 crore for developing infrastructure of fishing harbors, cold chains, markets, etc.

To help the fisheries sector, operations of marine capture fisheries and aquaculture have been relaxed to cover inland fisheries, Sitharaman said.

The measures include:

The validity of sanitary import permits (SIPs) for import of shrimp broodstock extended by 3 months.

Condoned delay up to 1 month in the arrival of broodstock consignments.

Allowed rebooking of quarantine cubicles for canceled consignments with no additional charges.

Verification of documents and grant of NOC for quarantine relaxed from 7 days to 3 days.

Additionally, the registration of 242 registered shrimp hatcheries and nauplii rearing hatcheries expiring on March 31, 2020 extended by 3 months.

Operations of marine capture fisheries and aquaculture relaxed to cover inland fisheries.

The steps will help provide employment to over 55 lakh persons and double exports to Rs 1 lakh crore.

Catch our live updates on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements here.