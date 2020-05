Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while announcing the second tranche of the economic stimulus package on Thursday, said that the government will provide interest subvention of 2 percent for prompt Mudra-Shishu loans payees for a period of 12 months post moratorium.

This will provide relief to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore, the FM said, adding further that about 3 crore people are likely to be benefited by the 2 percent interest subvention.

The current outstanding amount under the Mudra-Shishu loans category is Rs 1.62 lakh crore. Under Mudra-Shishu category, the maximum loan amount is Rs 50,000.

The second tranche of announcements focused on migrant workers, small traders and farmers, self-employed people and street vendors.