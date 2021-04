The Government of India has amended the 'Indian Insurance Companies (Foreign Investment) Rules, 2015' with respect to the recent increase in the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector.

According to the amendments, the "Resident Indian Citizen" shall have the same meaning as defined in FDI policy.

Indian Insurance companies having foreign capital must have a majority of its directors, a majority of its Key Management Persons and at least 1 among the chairperson of its Board, its MD & its CEO (as) shall be Resident Indian Citizens, as per the amendment.

Total Foreign Investment will be calculated as per IRDAI regulations for the registration of Indian Insurance Companies. Total Foreign Investment is sum total of direct and indirect foreign investment by foreign investors.

Indian Insurance companies having foreign capital shall within 1 year comply with the rules, the government notification said.

Further, the rules said that in an Indian Insurance Company having foreign investment exceeding forty-nine per cent.,—

(a) for a financial year for which dividend is paid on equity shares and for which at any time the solvency margin is less than 1.2 times the control level of solvency, not less than fifty per cent. of the net profit for the financial year shall be retained in general reserve; and

(b) not less than fifty per cent. of its directors shall be independent directors, unless the chairperson of its Board is an independent director, in which case at least one-third of its Board shall comprise of independent directors.

In the Union Budget 2021-2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Siharaman had announced increasing FDI limit in the insurance sector to 74 percent from 49 percent.

In March, Parliament had passed the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021.