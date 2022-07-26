India aims to stay on course for 6.4% fiscal deficit target

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the government believes that some increase in the deficit can be managed without additional market borrowing.

The government is sticking to the 6.4 percent fiscal deficit pencilled in the budget, according to people in the know. The rationale is that due to high inflation, the government can bank on higher than budgeted nominal GDP (growth domestic product) to absorb the additional expenditure to be incurred in this fiscal.

"The deficit quantum will be higher but in percentage terms the government will be on course to meet the 6.4 percent mark," a source told the reporter.

The surge in both the inflation metrics (WPI and CPI) has already expanded in the last fiscal by an astonishing 19.5 percent.

The rationale

In the current fiscal, FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget factors in an 11.1 percent expansion but with the wholesale price index (WPI) continuing to be in double digits and the consumer price index (CPI) following suit, the government expects the 11.1 percent assumption may be surpassed.

This, in turn, will help expand the assumed GDP base of Rs 258 lakh crore and thus help the government cushion higher subsidy payments.

The calculation

In fact, with last fiscal's nominal GDP expanding more than earlier estimates, the asking run rate to achieve this year's budget estimate now stands reduced to 9.3 percent against the 11.1 percent factored earlier.

The tax revenues are buoyant too but the excise cuts on petrol and diesel are likely to dent the final collections. However, the government is still expected to meet the budget target, if not exceed it.

The government has also pushed additional expenditure on food, fertiliser and LPG subsidies to the next session of Parliament when a nod will be taken for extra expenditure of an estimated Rs 2 lakh crore on these items.