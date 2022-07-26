India aims to stay on course for 6.4% fiscal deficit target

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the government believes that some increase in the deficit can be managed without additional market borrowing.

The government is sticking to the 6.4 percent fiscal deficit pencilled in the budget, according to people in the know. The rationale is that thanks to inflation, the government can bank on higher than budgeted nominal GDP (growth domestic product) to absorb the additional expenditure to be incurred in this fiscal.

"The deficit quantum will be higher but in percentage terms the government will be on course to meet the 6.4 percent mark," a source told the reporter.

The surge in both the inflation metrics (WPI and CPI) has already expanded the nominal GDP in the last financial year by an astonishing 19.5 percent.

The rationale

In this fiscal, FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget factored in an 11.1 percent expansion but with wholesale price index (WPI) inflation continuing to be in double digits and the consumer price index (CPI) following suit, the government expects that the 11.1 percent assumption may be well surpassed.

This, in turn, will help expand the assumed GDP base of Rs 258 lakh crore to a higher number and thus helping the government cushion the higher payouts on subsidies.

The calculation

In fact, with the last fiscal's nominal GDP expanding more than expected, the asking run rate to achieve the budgeted estimate now stands reduced to 9.3 percent against the 11.1 percent factored earlier by the government.

The tax revenues are buoyant too. However, the excise cuts on petroleum and diesel are likely to dent the final collections but the government is still expected to meet the budget target, if not exceed it.

The government has also pushed additional expenditure on food, fertiliser and LPG subsidies to the next session of Parliament when a nod will be taken for extra expenditure of an estimated Rs 2 lakh crore on these items.