CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeGovt aims to eliminate risks in lending for green hydrogen; to explore production via sea water News

Govt aims to eliminate risks in lending for green hydrogen; to explore production via sea water

Govt aims to eliminate risks in lending for green hydrogen; to explore production via sea water
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jul 5, 2023 5:00:16 PM IST (Published)

Stressing on the fact that India imports 40 percent of its energy requirements worth $90 billion every year, the government said that green hydrogen can play a key role in replacing fossil fuels in mobility, shipping and the aviation sector.

Secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said the government is exploring the possibility of producing green hydrogen through sea water or municipal waste water. This is being looked into to eliminate the risk for bankers and the financing sector while lending for green hydrogen.

With the government looking at disaggregated production of green hydrogen, the Secretary told CNBC-TV18 that water sources available near the production facilities will be looked at as part of research for green hydrogen technology. He assured that the amount of water required for the Green Hydrogen Mission is not that significant. He pointed out that there is already a thermal power capacity of over 2 lakh MW in India, and the entire green hydrogen target will need only as much water as 5,000 to 8,000 MW thermal plant.
Stressing on the fact that India imports 40 percent of its energy requirements worth $90 billion every year, Bhalla said that green hydrogen can play a key role in replacing fossil fuels in mobility, shipping and the aviation sector. He stated that a huge number of global standards for green hydrogen have to be evaluated to look at their suitability for adoption.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X