Government yet to finalise candidates for semiconductor PLI scheme

According to sources within the government, 15 months since the semiconductor manufacturing incentive scheme was announced, the selection of candidates is still pending.

Recently, the telecom minister held meetings with over 45 companies, including major players in the industry, to discuss the progress of the scheme.

It seems that there has been a shift in the government's approach. Instead of solely focusing on applications and investments in fabrication, they are now considering the entire semiconductor ecosystem. This includes factors like gases, chemicals, and power.

During his visit to the United States, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw engaged with various companies, not just in terms of fabrication, but also in terms of designing elements.

Highly placed sources reveal that India's telecom industry is working closely with India's Consul General to establish ties with Silicon Valley. As part of this effort, they have highlighted India's abundant talent pool.

Additionally, they have assured large companies that India can provide 20,000 megawatts of green power, demonstrating the country's commitment to sustainability. These initiatives aim to attract more interest and investment from US companies, who have shown active interest in India as a potential semiconductor hub.

However, it should be noted that realising the goal of building a semiconductor ecosystem in India may require a longer time horizon. While there are positive developments and ongoing efforts, it will take time to fully materialise these aspirations.