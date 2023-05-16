English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsGovernment yet to finalise candidates for semiconductor PLI scheme

Government yet to finalise candidates for semiconductor PLI scheme

Government yet to finalise candidates for semiconductor PLI scheme
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ashmit Kumar  May 16, 2023 5:36:19 PM IST (Published)

It appears that there has been a shift in the government's approach. Instead of solely focusing on applications and investments in fabrication, they are now considering the entire semiconductor ecosystem. This includes factors like gases, chemicals, and power.

According to sources within the government, 15 months since the semiconductor manufacturing incentive scheme was announced, the selection of candidates is still pending.

Recently, the telecom minister held meetings with over 45 companies, including major players in the industry, to discuss the progress of the scheme.
It seems that there has been a shift in the government's approach. Instead of solely focusing on applications and investments in fabrication, they are now considering the entire semiconductor ecosystem. This includes factors like gases, chemicals, and power.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X