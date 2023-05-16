Government yet to finalise candidates for semiconductor PLI scheme

It appears that there has been a shift in the government's approach. Instead of solely focusing on applications and investments in fabrication, they are now considering the entire semiconductor ecosystem. This includes factors like gases, chemicals, and power.

According to sources within the government, 15 months since the semiconductor manufacturing incentive scheme was announced, the selection of candidates is still pending.

Recently, the telecom minister held meetings with over 45 companies, including major players in the industry, to discuss the progress of the scheme.

It seems that there has been a shift in the government's approach. Instead of solely focusing on applications and investments in fabrication, they are now considering the entire semiconductor ecosystem. This includes factors like gases, chemicals, and power.