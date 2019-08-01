Government yet to decide if sovereign bond will be part of this year’s borrowing, says official
Updated : August 01, 2019 05:39 PM IST
With barely two months to go before the government comes out with the second half borrowing calendar, officials indicate it is still not clear whether the overseas foreign currency bond will be part of the government’s FY20 borrowing plan.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's July 5 Union Budget speech did not indicate a specific timeline for the overseas sovereign debt issuance.
