#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Government yet to decide if sovereign bond will be part of this year’s borrowing, says official

Updated : August 01, 2019 05:39 PM IST

With barely two months to go before the government comes out with the second half borrowing calendar, officials indicate it is still not clear whether the overseas foreign currency bond will be part of the government’s FY20 borrowing plan. 
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's July 5 Union Budget speech did not indicate a specific timeline for the overseas sovereign debt issuance.
Government yet to decide if sovereign bond will be part of this year’s borrowing, says official
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel reports worse than expected Q1 loss

Bharti Airtel reports worse than expected Q1 loss

Gross NPAs could rise up to 2.5% by FY20, says RBL Bank

Gross NPAs could rise up to 2.5% by FY20, says RBL Bank

Marico's Q1 net profit surges 21.6%, overall volume grows 6%

Marico's Q1 net profit surges 21.6%, overall volume grows 6%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV