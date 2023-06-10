Government working on reducing annual GDP revisions; discussions underway

Sources tell CNBCTV18 that while a decision is yet to be taken, among the six annual GDP prints for a financial year, the second advance estimate which is released on Feb 28 may be dropped.
The government of India is considering to reduce the number of annual GDP estimates, sources have confirmed to CNBCTV18. The move is likely to provide more time to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) for its data releases so that adequate data can be captured in a single print, thereby lowering the frequency of GDP estimate revisions.
While it's not clear nor confirmed if the move will lead to a change in the date of GDP estimate releases, sources observe the changed frequency of the release could lead to some data prints getting published earlier while some could happen later.
On Friday in a CII interaction the Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran said, "Some of you may not know the GDP data gets revised six times, the final number is the sixth estimate which comes three years later. The final number for March ending 2023 will come in Jan-Feb 2026."
Also read:
Sources mentioned that while a decision is yet to be taken, among the six annual GDP prints for a financial year, the second advance estimate which is released on Feb 28 may be dropped. Similar could be the case for the final and sixth estimate, commonly called the third revised estimate, which comes three years after the first GDP print for a financial year. This would significantly compress the annual revisions in GDP from six to four and government would have the final print in two years instead of three.
Earlier this year MoSPI had shifted the second advance annual estimate date from Jan 31 to Feb 28.
Also read: Robust balancesheets and reforms to pave the way for India's 7.5% GDP growth, says CII President
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: Jun 10, 2023 12:58 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Sundar Pichai's tech-tonic impact on Google and the world
Jun 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings | There is this paradox of soaring airfares and sky-high demand currently in India
Jun 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
World Brain Tumour Day | Low survival rate, high recurrence and poor patient prognosis — here's why this cancer remains a big challenge
Jun 8, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Board wants me to shift gears, future focus will be on outcome & performance: Hero MotoCorp's Niranjan Gupta
Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read