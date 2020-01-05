#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Government unlikely to announce capital infusion for PSU banks in Budget

Updated : January 05, 2020 12:10 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the second budget of the Modi 2.0 government on February 1.
The government has already front-loaded Rs 68,855 crore, out of Rs 70,000 crore earmarked for capital infusion for the current fiscal, to take care of the mega-merger plan announced in August 2019.
