Government to woo foreign firms like Apple to capitalise on US-China trade war

IndiaÂ is targeting companies including Â Apple, Foxconn and Wistron Corp with a charm offensive aimed at encouraging them to shift b usiness out of Â tradeÂ war-hit Â China, according to a source and a document seen by Reuters.
Several
Â Indian officials met on Aug. 14 and disc ussed a list of "target companies" that also include Taiwan-headquartered contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp, a source with direct knowledge said.
The dispute between the United States and
Â China, the world's two largest economies, has led to higher tariffs on goods worth billions of dollars and disrupted global supply chains, prompting companies to look at other investment avenues to escape higher tariffs.
Amid suggestions that
Â IndiaÂ is late to Â capitaliseÂ on the Â tradeÂ war, government ministries have been asked to submit their policies and incentive structures to Invest India, the country's Â foreignÂ investment promotion agency. Nine sectors including electronics, autos pharmaceuticals and telecoms will be targeted.
The document said the government will meet companies between Aug. 26 and Sept. 5 to suggest the best investment zones for their operations. State governments will also participate.
A "complete package" detailing market factors and
Â Indian incentives on offer will then be readied for presenting to potential investors, according to the government record of the Aug. 14 meeting seen by Reuters. Apple, Wistron, Pegatron and Foxconn did not respond to a request for comment.
It is not clear whether the government will dole out new incentives or j
ust detail existing ones, but the document shows Â IndiaÂ wants to explore opportunities and move swiftly, even as some fear it has missed the b us.
As companies think about rebuilding supply chains outside of
Â China, a major global manufacturing hub, nations such as Vietnam have emerged as top destinations given the faster clearances and stable policies they offer, ind ustry experts say.
Alphabet Inc's Google is shifting its Pixel smartphone production to Vietnam from
Â ChinaÂ starting this year, the Nikkei b usiness daily reported on Wednesday.
"There is one other monster country that has a huge domestic market,
Â India, but they have got to get moving," said Richard Rossow, a U.S.- IndiaÂ specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
"There is no time to waste in catching that new wave and in fact the question is: Have they already missed it?"
Benefitting From Tariffs War
The Sino-US
Â tradeÂ warÂ has also rattled global automotive supply chains and affected big automakers. Indian officials this week separately met local delegates of automakers including Volkswagen, Hyundai Motor Co and Honda Motor Co to see if they would consider moving some supply chain operations from Â ChinaÂ to Â India, according to the source and an ind ustry official who attended the meeting.
"The government is looking at it as a great opportunity," said the ind
ustry official.
Honda declined to comment, while Volkswagen and Hyundai did not respond to Reuters' request.
The protracted
Â tradeÂ dispute has also jolted Â Apple, which faces levies of 15% imposed by the US administration on major products made in Â ChinaÂ such as smartwatches on Sept. 1, with a tariff on its iPhone to take effect on Dec. 15. IndiaÂ is the world's second-biggest smartphone market with huge room for growth. But while the Â likes of Foxconn, which assembles Â AppleÂ phones in Â India, have deepened their Â IndiaÂ presence, executives say nations such as Â ChinaÂ offer a more skilled workforce and a better organised components ecosystem.
A senior smartphone ind
ustry executive in Â IndiaÂ said future corporate investment decisions would rely mostly on whether a country can offer policy stability and faster clearances.
"Vietnam at the end of the day is a small country and the potential of growing to super-scale, multi-tier supply chain capability is not possible," said the executive.
The"This exercise to start first with Chinese companies based in
Â Indian government will also share a list of Â foreignÂ companies with its consulates which will be tasked to fix meetings with the Â firmsÂ at their headquarters. Â ChinaÂ and to be completed before 15th of September 2019, including one-on-one meetings," the document said.