The government has suspended all new schemes up to Rs 500 crore till March 2021, which had earlier received in-principle approval for FY21, due to Covid-19.

In an official release issued by the Ministry of Finance dated June 4, the government said that only schemes announced under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Packages will be initiated and continued in FY21.

Fin Min Bans Floating of New Schemes by Ministries/ Departments Till March 2021 - Says Fresh Expenditure On New Schemes Cannot Be Proposed or Approved

The government said that there is unprecedented demand on public financial resources due to Covid-19. There is a need to use resources prudently as per emerging and changing priorities.

New schemes which have in principal approval are suspended till March 2021. The ministries will have to send a list of such schemes to Finance Ministry by June 30.

Further, the government said that the continuation of schemes which have been given an extension till March 2021 will be re-evaluated while their continuation will be based on outcome review.

The continuing schemes will be appraised further for FY22-FY26 after recommendations from the Finance Commission.

Also, no fund will be released for schemes which are not in strict conformity with instructions, the government notification said.