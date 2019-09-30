Government to raise Rs 2.68 lakh crore in borrowing during second half of current fiscal

The government will borrow Rs 2.68 lakh crore in the second half of current fiscal, Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty said on Monday.

Out of the gross borrowing for Rs 7.10 lakh crore budgeted for 2019-20 fiscal, as much as 62.5 percent has already been borrowed during April-September, he told reporters.

The government, he said, is maintaining guide path for maintaining 3.3 percent fiscal deficit target for 2019-20.

During the first half, the government has raised Rs 4.42 lakh crore, about 62 percent of the total borrowing

