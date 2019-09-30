Business
Government to raise Rs 2.68 lakh crore in borrowing during second half of current fiscal
Updated : September 30, 2019 07:04 PM IST
Out of the gross borrowing for Rs 7.10 lakh crore budgeted for 2019-20 fiscal, as much as 62.5 percent has already been borrowed
Government is maintaining guide path for maintaining 3.3 percent fiscal deficit, says economic affairs secretary
