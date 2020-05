To benefit around 3 crore farmers, mostly small and marginal farmers, Narendra Modi government on Thursday announced Rs 30,000 crore additional emergency working capital funding through the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Announcing the second tranche of economic stimulus package, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "NABARD will extend additional refinance support of Rs 30,000 crore for crop loan requirements."