Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has made it mandatory for sellers to enter the Country of Origin while registering all new products in order to promote ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Sellers have also been warned that those who already uploaded their products on the Special Purpose Vehicle under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry that their products shall be removed from GeM if they fail to update, said the release by the ministry.

“Since its inception, GeM is continuously working towards promotion of ‘Make in India’ initiative. The Marketplace has facilitated the entry of small local sellers in Public Procurement while implementing ‘Make in India’ and MSE Purchase Preference Policies of the Government in the true sense. GeM is enabling quick, efficient, transparent, and cost-effective procurement, especially in this hour of need when government organizations require products and services urgently to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the release.

Further, it was added that the purchases through GeM by Government users have been authorised and made mandatory by the finance ministry by adding new rules.

The release also said that the GeM has also enabled a provision for an indication of the percentage of local content in products. The feature allows the user to know about the Country of Origin as well as the local content percentage.