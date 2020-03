Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the Modi government was all set to give a major boost to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

He was speaking at the first-ever Bunts Star Achievers Awards 2020 instituted by the Indian Bunts Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IBCCI).

"MSMEs account for 48 percent of the exports and employ 11 crore people. We are giving a major boost to the MSME sector...it drives the economy," Gadkari said.

The MSME minister added that India needs an institute for enterprises and entrepreneurship.

"We need fast decision-making and that is the hallmark of this government," he added.