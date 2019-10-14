Business
Government to decriminalise two thirds of offences under Companies Act, says report
Updated : October 14, 2019 09:24 AM IST
The Union government is all set to do away with jail term in over 40 of the 66 sections under the Companies Act 2013.
The government is looking to introduce a bill to amendment the law in the upcoming winter session of the parliament.
The new amendments will allow companies and their executives to avoid persecution or jail term by paying up penalties.
