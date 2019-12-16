Government to consider Border Adjustment Tax on imports: Report

The commerce department has asked finance ministry to levy Border Adjustment Tax (BAT) on imported goods, Times of India reported.

The move is aimed to offset the impact of levies such as electricity duty, clean energy cess, levies on fuel and royalty that are not part of goods and services tax (GST), the newspaper report added.

According to the report, commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan has proposed to the revenue department that such taxes, while resulting in an increase in the cost of production of domestic goods, also place them on an unequal footing vis-à-vis imports, rendering to our exports uncompetitive.

The commerce secretary has sought an urgent status report to brief commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on the proposal, the report added.